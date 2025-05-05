International Soccer Development Thrives In Fall Creek: JC Sports And Villarreal Builds Global Pathways For Local Youth

Villarreal Academy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the heart of Northeast Houston's Fall Creek neighborhood, a unique and powerful soccer movement is transforming local talent into international contenders. The Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy , a direct affiliate of Spain's prestigious Villarreal CF, is offering youth players from Fall Creek and surrounding areas a rare opportunity-development rooted in community, with access to the highest levels of competition in Europe.What started as a small 3v3 league for 4–6-year-olds over a decade ago by Jennifer and Cesar Coronel, owners of JC Sports Houston , has now evolved into a full-fledged international academy.“We started with four teams on two small fields at the Fall Creek Sports Complex,” said Cesar Coronel.“Today, after 11 years, we still run our recreational league here, now in partnership with MLS GO, the leading recreational soccer platform in the U.S. But we've also grown to 15 competitive teams playing in top Texas leagues-through an exclusive partnership with Villarreal CF in Spain.”This growth hasn't come overnight. It's been a product of dedication, community support, and a focus on long-term development over short-term wins.“This is the result of surrounding ourselves with players who train hard, supportive parents who believe in the process, and coaches who not only love the game but have backgrounds in education,” Coronel emphasized.Texas Champions with Global AmbitionsThe results speak volumes. Over the past year, Villarreal Houston teams have earned high honors at the state level:14U Girls – STX State Champions (Spring 2024), Directors Cup South Texas Finalists (Fall 2024)14U Girls- STX State Finalist Spring 202515U Boys – South Texas Champions Spring 202515U Girls – Qualified for the Directors State Championship (May 10–11, Austin)2012 Boys – Heading to the Presidents Cup State Finals (May 17, Austin)But the success doesn't stop in Texas. Through their partnership with Villarreal CF in Spain, the academy has opened doors to European exposure. Over 30 players have competed in prestigious international events like the Yellow Cup, Spanish Academy Cup, and the Mallorca International Tournament. The academy has also sent more than 10 players on full scholarships to train at Villarreal's elite training facility in Spain.Meanwhile, the Villarreal CF partnership in Mexico has enabled over 50 families to travel to Mexico City for training and match play, providing even broader cultural and soccer development opportunities.A Summer of Global OpportunitiesAccording to Jennifer Coronel, co-director of the academy,“This will be our busiest summer yet.” The club is preparing:A 50+ family trip to Spain, sending four teams (2016 Boys, 2013 Boys, 2009 Boys, 2010 Girls) to compete in the Villarreal Academy Cup and Yellow Summer Cup.Three elite players selected to represent the academy at the Madrid Cup in September, an exclusive invitation-only tournament featuring top European clubs like FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.A fall trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina for training and competition through a new partnership with a local club in Pilar, Buenos Aires.The Heart of Fall Creek SoccerDespite their international reach, the Villarreal Houston Academy remains grounded in the community that raised it. The Coronels expressed deep gratitude to Fall Creek Neighborhood Association and Harris County Water Control and Improvement District No. 96 for their ongoing support in providing space and opportunity for player development.Tryouts and Registration InformationTryouts for the 2025–2026 season will be held May 12–15 for boys and girls born between 2009 and 2019.Visit to register.For younger children or those exploring multiple sports in a fun, recreational environment, visit to learn more about the JC Sports Recreational League powered by MLS GO.Media Contact:JC Sports Houston...281-962-4920

