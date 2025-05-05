Romanians Voted In Presidential Election Rerun

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BUCHAREST, May 5 (NNN-XINHUA) – Romanians headed to the polls yesterday, for the first round of the presidential election rerun contested by 11 candidates.

According to the Permanent Electoral Authority of Romania, over 18 million registered voters cast their ballots at around 19,000 polling stations, including over 960 abroad, from 7.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. local time (0400 to 1800 GMT), yesterday.

Major contenders include Crin Antonescu of the electoral alliance Romania Forward, George Simion of the nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians, former Prime Minister, Victor Ponta, running as an independent, and Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan.

Overseas voting began Friday, according to the electoral authority.

Under the Romanian Constitution, if no candidate secures a majority, a runoff will be held between the top two contenders, in two weeks.

Romania's president serves a five-year term, with a maximum of two consecutive terms allowed.

Romania's presidential election held last Nov was annulled, following allegations of irregular campaigning practices and foreign interference.– NNN-XINHUA