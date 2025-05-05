Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Photos: Tearful Goodbyes As Hajj Flights Take Off From Kashmir

2025-05-05 12:03:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Tears, prayers, and heartfelt farewells marked an emotional morning at the Haj House in Bemina as the first batch of 178 Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir began their spiritual journey to the holy city of Makkah on Sunday.

As morning rose in Srinagar city, families gathered to bid goodbye to their loved ones, many of whom were undertaking the sacred pilgrimage for the first time.

Photos by Faisal Khan


KO photo by Faisal Khan

