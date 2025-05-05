LG Flags Off J & K's 1St Batch Of Haj Pilgrims From Srinagar

The LG interacted with the pilgrims and extended his greetings and best wishes for a safe pilgrimage and a truly fulfilling spiritual experience. He prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K UT and well-being of one and all.

“I extend my heartiest greetings and felicitations to pilgrims undertaking the sacred Haj journey. The divine pilgrimage is a call from almighty and a cherished and life-long dream. The central government is committed to ensure best possible arrangements for the well-being of pilgrims and their sacred pilgrimage,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

This year, around 3622 pilgrims from Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir will perform Haj pilgrimage. Srinagar International Airport is scheduled to operate 11 flights between 4th to 15th May 2025, facilitating approximately 3132 Haj pilgrims from J&K, and 242 from UT of Ladakh.

The Haj pilgrims will be received by the Consulate General of India, Ministry of External Affairs, GoI, at Jeddah. The Lieutenant Governor also recognised and appreciated the support by all the stakeholders for successful organisation of holy pilgrimage.

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister; Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam and members of J&K Haj Committee, senior officers of Airport Authority, Civil and Police administration were present on the occasion.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now