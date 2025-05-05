CIA Mind Games And The Wages Of Betrayal In China

MENAFN - Asia Times) [The following report is derived fromrecent conversation within Rome.]

All main international media are highlighting the news that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has put two videos online [“Secure Contact with the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)”, link here ] to recruit Chinese officials as their informants and agents. How do you judge the technical quality and media impact of the message?

The videos are very well made; they go to the heart of the problems afflicting the Chinese hierarchy's two poles – the boss and the secretary. Both can lose their job and their fortune or freedom in the radical selection process of the Chinese bureaucratic system.

The leadership in China is organized as a pyramid. So, the higher you go in the pyramid, the more people are eliminated or are at risk of being eliminated in the selection. Those people have grudges and reasons to be dissatisfied. They could betray because they first feel betrayed by the system by their leaders.

They once could think that by retiring, they could still be influential and

“go into business” using their network of relationships within the party. Today, however, they are sidelined and left aside. Furthermore, they risk being investigated and losing their privileges and their freedom.