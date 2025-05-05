Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rain, Thundershowers Till This Day
How Long Will the Wet Spell Last?
The wet spell is likely to continue until May 6. After that, partly cloudy skies have been forecast for the Silicon Valley of India. Towards the end of the week, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius.
Read | RCB vs CSK IPL match today: Chinnaswamy stadium pitch report, Bengaluru weather report and more
Weekly Forecast by IMD
Bengaluru is set to experience a mix of warm temperatures and occasional rain over the coming week, according to the latest forecast. Daytime highs will remain steady around 33°C, while night-time temperatures are expected to stay between 20°C and 21°C.
On 4 and 5 May, the city will see partly cloudy skies with a chance of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. These brief showers could offer some relief from the daytime heat.
By 6 May, the likelihood of rain or thundershowers increases, particularly during the evening or night hours. Commuters and those attending outdoor events should plan accordingly to avoid potential disruptions.
Between 7 and 9 May, the weather is expected to stabilise, with partly cloudy conditions prevailing. No major warnings or alerts are currently in place, indicating relatively calm and dry weather during this period.
IMD Warns of Heatwaves, Uneven Rainfall Distribution in May
Meanwhile, the weather agency has issued a cautionary forecast for May, predicting above-normal temperatures and a likely increase in heatwave events across several parts of the country.
Read | IMD issues thunderstorm warning across 8 states. Check forecast for Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and other cities
According to IMD forecast, while northern India is expected to receive above-average rainfall, other regions - particularly the northwest, central, and northeast - may witness drier-than-usual conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment