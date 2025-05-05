Donald Trump, Melania, And Their Family 'Banned' From Met Gala Guest List? US President Hasn't Attended In Years

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Met Gala, often hailed as the most glamorous night in fashion, makes its return on the first Monday of May - this year falling on May 5. However, not all familiar faces will be gracing the red carpet at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, on Manhattan's Upper East Side in New York City, according to a report by SheKnows.

Some former attendees have reportedly been left off the guest list for various reasons, including US President Donald Trump and the First Lady of the US Melania Trump.

Also Read: Met Gala 2025: Date, theme, Shah Rukh Khan, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and more on guest list

According to media reports, on a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, host James Corden asked Editor-in-Chief, Vogue Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour which guest she would never invite back to the Met Gala. Wintour responded,“Donald Trump.”

Donald and Melania Trump were once frequent Met Gala guests, with Trump even proposing to her at the event. Her answer was met with loud applause from the audience, to which Corden replied,“That is a great answer.”

Ivanka Trump hasn't appeared on the Met Gala red carpet since 2016, a year before Anna Wintour publicly stated she would not invite Donald Trump back.

A report by the Independent noted that other celebrities believed to be unofficially banned include Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, who publicly criticised Kim Kardashian's extreme dieting to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for a previous Met Gala. In an interview with W magazine, Reinhart admitted,“I don't think I'll be invited back.”

Also Read: Is Anna Wintour really a cold boss?

Fashion commentator Tim Gunn also claimed he had been blacklisted after recounting an incident where Wintour was carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards-an anecdote that allegedly sparked an ongoing feud.

Met Gala 2025 and Black dandyism

Met Gala 2025 and Black dandyism is set to take the spotlight at this year's Met Gala, with influential cultural figures championing this bold, refined aesthetic and bringing it to the forefront of global fashion discourse, AFP reported.

Among them is Grammy-nominated artist Janelle Monáe, a member of the gala's host committee, who-alongside other style leaders-is helping reframe Black dandyism not as a passing trend, but as a rich cultural tradition finally receiving the recognition it deserves.

Also Read: The work ethic that makes Anna Wintour queen of fashion

“It's always important to educate and reeducate to the world as much as we possibly can through art and through our greatness,” said Monáe, who has long embraced dandy fashion as part of her personal style.

Anna Wintour stated, 'Donald Trump' when asked which guest she would never invite back to the Met Gala.

The event marks the grand opening of the annual fashion exhibition by the

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways