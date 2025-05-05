IPL 2025: SRH Sign Harsh Dubey As Injury Replacement For Smaran Ravichandran

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 5 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed Harsh Dubey as an injury replacement for Smaran Ravichandran, whi is ruled out die to injury, for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Dubey, who is an all-rounder and plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket, has joined SRH for Rs 30 lakh. He has 127 wickets and 941 runs against his name from 16 T20s, 20 List A and 18 First-Class matches he has played.

For picking 69 wickets and making 476 runs, left-arm-spin allrounder Dubey won the player of the tournament award in Vidarbha winning the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy.

Dubey was part of trials at Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad before the IPL 2025.

Interestingly, Smaran had joined SRH last month as the replacement for the injured Adam Zampa at his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Smaran, who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket, has played seven first-class games in which he has scored over 500 runs at an average of 64.50, including a double century against Punjab.

He has also played 10 List A games since his debut in 2024, scoring 433 runs at an average of 72.16, with two hundreds, while he has scored 170 runs in six T20 matches at a strike rate of 170.

Smaran was among the breakout stars of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 433 runs in seven innings at an average of 72.16 and strike rate of just over 100. He also starred for them in the final with a knock of 101 off 92 balls that helped Karnataka lift the title.

SRH, who are on the brink of elimination with only three wins in 11 games, will host the stuttering Delhi Capitals in a bid to give their IPL 2025 campaign one more push on Monday evening.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga