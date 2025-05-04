Iran Vows Retaliation If Attacked, Cites Missile Readiness

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, May 5 (IANS) Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that Iran would strike US and Israeli interests, bases, and troops "wherever and whenever deemed necessary" if either country initiates a war against the Islamic Republic.

He made the remarks in an interview with Iran's IRIB news agency published on Sunday, responding to a recent threat made by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who warned that Iran would "pay the consequence" for its "support to the Houthis."

The defence minister stated that Iran maintains a large arsenal of missiles in its bases and would not hesitate to use them against regional targets if war is imposed on the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Should such a war be from the United States or Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran will target their interests, bases, and troops wherever they are and whenever it deems necessary," Nasirzadeh said.

He further criticised what he described as a contradiction in US behavior -- claiming to be open to negotiations while simultaneously threatening Iran through various channels.

Nasirzadeh said Yemen is an independent country and makes its own decisions, advising the United States to refrain from creating crises in the West Asia region.

Earlier on Sunday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Houthi forces in Yemen and their ally, Iran, after a missile launched by the group struck Israel's international airport.

Writing on the social media platform X, the official account of the Prime Minister's Office stated that "attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran." It added that Israel "will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport and, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters."