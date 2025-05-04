Lauren Gottlieb Breaks Down Bollywood, Hollywood, And UK Dance Scenes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb said that Bollywood is vibrant and fueled by natural talent and passion for dance, while Hollywood is highly professional. She finds the UK dance scene a "gritty mix" of both, offering its own raw and powerful energy.

Asked about the key differences she has experienced in the dance and film industries of Bollywood and Hollywood, Lauren told IANS:“ I've had the chance to work across Hollywood, Bollywood, and also in London. In India, there's so much raw, natural talent, and song and dance are such a central part of the culture.”

“The second I land in Mumbai, I can literally feel the energy-like the whole city is running on Bollywood (and Cricket).”

The industry is just so alive and buzzing, with endless events, shoots, and creativity happening all the time. It's colorful, vibrant, and my personal favorite,” said Lauren, who has performed with globally known artists such as Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Shakira and Enrique Iglesias to name a few.

Talking about Hollywood, where she has worked with Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, and Tobey Maguire, Lauren said:“Hollywood, on the other hand, is much more structured. If something starts at 9 AM, it starts at 9 AM!”

“There are clear schedules, rules, and systems in place, and training is taken incredibly seriously. It's a highly polished environment, and that structure can be really beneficial.”

For her, the UK feels like a mix of both.

“The dancers there are gritty and grounded-they have this really raw, powerful style that I love. It's been so cool to see how each region brings its own rhythm and energy, and I've learned something unique from all of them.”

“Each industry has its own flavor, and I feel really lucky to have moved through all three,” said the actress-dancer, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2013 film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance by Remo D'Souza.