FWD Group Reports Exceptionally Strong First Quarter New Business Update
Quarter ended 31 March*
US$ millions, except for percentages
2024
2025
Growth
New business growth indicators
460
679
46%
New business CSM
297
465
55%
Value of new business (VNB)
215
287
32%
About FWD Group
FWD Group is a pan-Asian life and health insurance business that serves approximately 30 million customers across 10 markets, including BRI Life in Indonesia. FWD's customer-led and digitally enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience. Established in 2013, the company operates in some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world with a vision of changing the way people feel about insurance. For more information, please visit
For media inquiries, please contact : ...
*The unaudited results are for the three months ended 31 March 2025 and are compared to the same period in 2024. Growth rates are represented on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis. New business sales are calculated on an annual premium equivalent (APE) basis, based on 100 percent annual premiums and 10 percent single premiums. New business CSM excludes the impact of one-off reinsurance contracts on in-force business.
Source: FWD Group Holdings Limited
Sectors: Banking & Insurance
