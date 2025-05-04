Air Traffic Control Crisis Forces United To Slash Newark Flights

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

United Airlines has cut 35 daily flights at Newark Liberty International Airport, citing a critical shortage of air traffic controllers and repeated failures in the Federal Aviation Administration's infrastructure. The move, which affects approximately 10% of United's domestic round-trip operations at the airport, follows days of severe delays, cancellations, and diversions that have rippled across the national aviation network.

Chief Executive Scott Kirby described the situation as untenable, attributing the disruptions to a combination of outdated FAA technology and a walkout by over 20% of Newark-based air traffic controllers. FAA data indicates that arrival delays at Newark have stretched up to five hours, with departure delays averaging 45 minutes. The cascading effect has impacted major hubs including Chicago and Los Angeles, straining airline schedules and passenger itineraries nationwide.

The FAA confirmed that Newark's current staffing levels and infrastructure cannot support its scheduled flight volume. In response, the agency has shifted some airspace control responsibilities to its Philadelphia facility. However, the transition has not alleviated the operational strain, as aging radar systems and communication tools continue to hinder efficiency.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged the systemic issues, announcing a comprehensive plan to hire 2,000 new controllers in 2025 and implement financial incentives to retain experienced staff. The initiative also includes significant investments in modernizing FAA infrastructure and technology, aiming to address the longstanding deficiencies that have plagued the system.

President Donald Trump emphasized the urgency of overhauling the nation's air traffic control system, proposing that a single contractor, potentially IBM or Raytheon Technologies, be tasked with the modernization effort. He criticized the current system as“very obsolete,” underscoring the need for a“brand new air traffic control system” to ensure safety and efficiency.

The crisis at Newark has reignited discussions about reclassifying the airport as a Level 3 slot-controlled facility, which would allow for more regulated flight scheduling based on capacity. United Airlines has long advocated for this change, arguing that it would help manage congestion and improve reliability.

