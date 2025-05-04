VTC, Canadian Delegation Launch Vocational Training Alliance

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director General of the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) Ahmad Gharaibeh on Sunday received a Canadian delegation led by Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour of New Brunswick Jean-Claude D'Amours and Deputy Minister of Labour of Nova Scotia Dana MacKenzie, along with several representatives from the public and private sectors.

According to a VTC statement, the strategic partnership is part of ongoing efforts to implement the Economic Modernisation Vision (2025–2028) and boost international cooperation in vocational training.

The visit follows the third round of meetings between Jordanian public-private stakeholders and their counterparts in the two Canadian provinces. Participating Jordanian institutions included the VTC, Jadara University, and the Middle East Aviation Academy.

During the meeting, discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation between the VTC and Canadian partners. The Canadian side expressed strong interest in formalising the partnership through official agreements aimed at launching joint vocational training programs.

These programs would target Jordanian university graduates, enhancing their technical and professional skills, improving their English language proficiency, and preparing them to enter the Canadian labour market, the statement said.

The two sides identified a range of high-priority sectors facing significant labour shortages in Canada. These include healthcare, renewable energy, electric and hybrid vehicle maintenance, tourism, hospitality, information technology, digital skills, construction, aircraft and home maintenance, and aviation sciences.

Minister D'Amours highlighted that New Brunswick anticipates over 133,000 job openings, while Nova Scotia projects more than 90,000 available positions by 2025, underscoring the urgency of expanding vocational cooperation.

Both sides also emphasised the importance of twinning select VTC institutes with Canadian counterparts to align training curricula and standards. The partnership aims to provide advanced training opportunities in Canada, enabling Jordanian students to gain a competitive edge in the international job market.