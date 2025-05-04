JCD Foils Attempt To Smuggle 16Kg Of Marijuana At Queen Alia Airport
In a statement, the JCD said that a passenger of East Asian nationality, arriving from an Arab country, was flagged as suspicious by customs and security personnel.
A detailed search of the individual's luggage revealed a quantity of marijuana concealed in their belongings. The suspect was immediately arrested, and the narcotics were handed over to the AND for further legal action.
Reaffirming its commitment to national security, the JCD emphasised its continued readiness to combat the smuggling of prohibited or harmful substances in cooperation with security agencies at all border crossings.
