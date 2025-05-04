Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
JCD Foils Attempt To Smuggle 16Kg Of Marijuana At Queen Alia Airport

JCD Foils Attempt To Smuggle 16Kg Of Marijuana At Queen Alia Airport


2025-05-04 11:13:09
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Customs Department (JCD), in cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) and security agencies, on Sunday thwarted an attempt to smuggle 16 kilogrammes of marijuana through Queen Alia International Airport's passenger terminal.

In a statement, the JCD said that a passenger of East Asian nationality, arriving from an Arab country, was flagged as suspicious by customs and security personnel.

A detailed search of the individual's luggage revealed a quantity of marijuana concealed in their belongings. The suspect was immediately arrested, and the narcotics were handed over to the AND for further legal action.

Reaffirming its commitment to national security, the JCD emphasised its continued readiness to combat the smuggling of prohibited or harmful substances in cooperation with security agencies at all border crossings.

MENAFN04052025000028011005ID1109506508

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search