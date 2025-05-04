Labour Ministry's Project Reaches Final Stage Of Global WSIS Awards
The ministry noted that the project, implemented by the Central Inspection Directorate and the Human Resources and Institutional Development Directorate, represents a pioneering digital initiative aimed at modernising oversight mechanisms and enhancing the quality of labour-related services, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The WSIS Prizes honour innovative ICT projects that support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The competition is open to governments, private sector entities, civil society, academia, and international and regional organisations.
The final winners will be announced during an official awards ceremony scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from July 7 to 11.
Five top projects in each category will be selected through public voting, after which a specialised jury will choose the final winner.
