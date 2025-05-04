Labour Ministry's Project Reaches Final Stage Of Global WSIS Awards

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Labour on Sunday announced that its "Electronic Inspection Systems – Control and Quality Room" project has advanced to the final stage of the World Summit on the Information Society Prizes (WSIS Prizes 2025), after being ranked among the top 20 global projects in the e-business category.

The ministry noted that the project, implemented by the Central Inspection Directorate and the Human Resources and Institutional Development Directorate, represents a pioneering digital initiative aimed at modernising oversight mechanisms and enhancing the quality of labour-related services, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The WSIS Prizes honour innovative ICT projects that support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The competition is open to governments, private sector entities, civil society, academia, and international and regional organisations.

The final winners will be announced during an official awards ceremony scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from July 7 to 11.

Five top projects in each category will be selected through public voting, after which a specialised jury will choose the final winner.