Science Journalism Key To Combating Misinformation, Advancing National Reform - Minister

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communications Mohammad Momani has stressed the critical role of science journalism in protecting societies against misinformation.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that well-informed, credible journalism is the first line of defence in a world increasingly challenged by fake news and misleading content, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Speaking at the opening of the second scientific conference titled "Science Journalism: Between Reality and Leading Change" at Middle East University, the minister highlighted the importance of boosting ties between media outlets and research institutions.

"When journalists have access to scientific knowledge and engage meaningfully with research centres, media becomes a far more powerful force for shaping informed public opinion," he said.

While acknowledging the tools artificial intelligence brings to content production, he noted that it also raises new concerns around accuracy, trust, and ethics.

"AI has transformed how content is created, but it also demands that we double down on editorial standards, publishing ethics, and professional integrity," Momani added.

The minister stressed that His Majesty King Abdullah's comprehensive modernisation drive, covering political, economic, and administrative reform, places media at the heart of national development, particularly in keeping pace with the shift towards digital transformation.

He described the conference as an“important milestone” in efforts to develop journalism into a“serious” partner in producing and explaining scientific knowledge.

"As challenges mount in fields like health, the environment, and the economy, the role of trained, specialised science journalists becomes even more crucial," he said, adding: "It's no longer enough to simply report facts. We need journalists who can interpret, analyse, and communicate complex ideas responsibly."

Momani called on universities to do more to nurture science journalism, including creating support units and training platforms that equip students with digital skills and critical thinking.

He also underscored the need for“deeper” collaboration between journalists, researchers and tech professionals.

The minister said that the government is paying“close” attention to the outcomes of the conference and is committed to supporting a media environment built on transparency, credibility and specialisation values that align with the national reform agenda.