KHCF, Czech Embassy Sign Grant Agreement To Treat Cancer Patients

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Czech government has approved a grant to provide the King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC) with medical equipment and devices.

The donation would contribute to supporting the treatment infrastructure and enhancing the quality of healthcare provided to cancer patients in the Kingdom and the region, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and KHCC, attended the signing ceremony.

Chargé d'Affaires of the Czech embassy Sylva Pavlasova and KHCF Director-General Nisreen Qatamesh signed the agreement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Qatamesh noted that this partnership would improve the level of the centre's medical services and enhance "comprehensive" healthcare for patients.

Pavlasova stressed her country's commitment to continuing its support for Jordan's healthcare sector.

The diplomat also noted that the donation primarily seeks to enhance KHCC's capacity to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

She expressed appreciation for the "professionalism and dedication" of KHCC's medical staff, and their success in providing the "best possible" treatment for all patients.