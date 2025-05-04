Senate Approves General Electricity, Women's Commission Bills, Recommends Supervision, Clarifications

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Senate on Sunday approved two draft laws on the general electricity and the Jordanian National Commission for Women, as submitted by the Lower House.

During a session, chaired by Senate President Faisal Fayez and attended by members of the Cabinet, the Upper Chamber recommended that power purchase agreements with electricity generation plants and energy storage contracts require Cabinet approval due to their significant financial and legal implications, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Senate also called for the clarification of the term "self-generation" in Article 15 to specify that it refers to "non-independent" self-generation in the forthcoming regulations.

It also urged that the regulations include criteria for the eligibility of employees to serve as law enforcement officers.

The Upper House also recommended that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) launch regular public awareness campaigns on the new penalties and fines introduced under the general electricity draft law.

The draft law defines the responsibilities and powers of the Ministry of Energy and the Energy and EMRC.

It also aims to keep pace with technological advances, introduces the concept of energy storage, supports independent power transmission and promotes a favourable investment climate for electricity and green hydrogen projects.

The Senate also approved the draft law for the Jordanian National Commission for Women, which provides a legal framework to support a national civil body focused on women's issues.

The bill grants the commission legal personality and administrative and financial independence to ensure sustainability and enhance coordination between public and private institutions.