Mou Signed To Economically Empower Persons With Disabilities

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HH Prince Mired, Lord Chamberlain and president of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to economically empower persons with disabilities and enhance their participation in economy and entrepreneurship.

The prince stressed the importance of building partnerships with the private sector and the non-profit organisations for their supportive role in paving the way for the persons with disabilities to become active in economy and achieving development, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

Nayef Steitieh, former minister of labour and founder of the Business Development Centre (BDC), pointed out that signing the MoU comes within the vision of the BDC to integrate people with disabilities into the economic system and empower them with the necessary skills through economic programmes for youth and local communities.

The memorandum underlined the need to preparing a joint action plan to ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the development programmes and the strategies of the centre.

The MoU also stressed the need to integrate persons with disabilities into economic empowerment projects in local communities, enhancing their access to employment opportunities, and engaging them in entrepreneurship programmes and related awareness-raising efforts to increase their participation.

The memorandum focused on training programmes that would promote a culture of integration and inclusion of persons with disabilities in economic life, such as training the centre's staff on the human rights methodology, appropriate communication methods with persons with disabilities, and the“Forty Questions Guide” for achieving equal opportunities for persons with disabilities in the workplace.