Opportunity For Entrepreneurs In Costa Rica: Entrepreneurship Support Program 2025 Opens Call For Applications
The program, structured in eight modules of three hours per week and individual counseling, will address topics such as strategic, financial, commercial, and operational managemen .Practical courses
For two months, participants will receive practical courses on marketing, sales, effective presentations, business formalization, and financing sources. The MEIC will cover 95% of the program costs through scholarships managed by the INA, while participants will cover the remaining 5% (26,000 euros).Application deadline May 4th
The application deadline is May 4th, and 100 beneficiaries will be selected and notified by email starting May 12th. For more information, please write to [email protected] or visitRequirements:
Be of legal age
Be registered as an entrepreneur or microentrepreneur with the MEIC
Have an existing business model with growth potential
Have at least six months of recorded sales
Have computer equipment and an internet connectionApply here ->
