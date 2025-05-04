Megacon 2025: Costa Rica's Most Anticipated Pop Culture Event Kicks Off Today

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) MegaCon 2025, the most anticipated pop culture even of the year in Costa Rica, has begun. For three days, from May 2nd to 4th, the Costa Rica Convention Center will become the epicenter of entertainment, bringing together thousands of fans of film, voice acting, cosplay, anime, video games, and illustration, with a program packed with activities and top-level international figures.

Prominent guests include actors such as Elijah Billy Boyd, known for playing Pippin in The Lord of the Rings, and David Wenham, who played Faramir in the same saga and has participated in productions such as 300, Van Helsing, and Iron Fist.

Also present will be Tom Welling, remembered for his role as Clark Kent in Smallville; Dan Fogler, from Fantastic Beasts and The Walking Dead; Myrtle Sarrosa, renowned international cosplayer and actress; and several Latin American voice-over icons such as Luis Carreño, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants; Juan Carlos Tinoco, known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and Mario Arvizu, one of the industry's leading figures.

They will be joined by talented illustrator Daniela Padilla and, as the event's central figure, Carlos Villagrán, the beloved“Quico” from El Chavo del 8.

The convention will offer an immersive experience with exclusive panels, photo sessions and autograph signings, cosplay contests, video game zones, interactive experiences, themed runways, collectible merchandise sales, and live shows.

In addition, there will be specially designed spaces so attendees can feel like they're in their favorite universes.

With families in mind, MegaCon will include Stage Kids Fun City, a space dedicated to children with magic shows, creative workshops , game stations, storytelling, and the opportunity to meet animated characters in a safe and fun environment.-

