KLM Will Fly Five Times A Week To Costa Rica During The 2025-2026 Season

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Netherlands is a high-potential market for potential tourists and is currently the fifth-largest source of travelers from the Old Continent. KLM confirmed to the Costa Rican Tourism Board that it will operate five weekly flights to Costa Rica during the 2025-2026 season, increasing Costa Rica's direct connectivity with the Netherlands and Europe.

According to the airline, the flights will operate between October 2025 and April 2026. Flights between Juan Santamaría Airport (SJO) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

This announcement represents an increase from the four flights previously operated and opens the possibility of multiple connections to other European destinations from Amsterdam.

The operations will be carried out with a B787 aircraft, and according to preliminary data, it is estimated that it will arrive in Costa Rica at 5:10 p.m. and depart back to the Netherlands at 8:35 p.m.

“One of the most important strategic actions undertaken by the ICT is the consolidation, expansion, or search for new air routes to Costa Rica . From this perspective, we are pleased to announce that KLM, a long-standing European airline, will fly five times a week starting next season, expanding connectivity to the Netherlands and all related connections from Amsterdam Airport. This is excellent news for us, the country, and travelers, and I thank KLM for their trust in our country,” emphasized William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

The Netherlands is currently the fifth largest source market for European tourists to Costa Rica. According to the most recent ICT data, during the first three months of 2025, 10,370 tourists arrived from the aforementioned country, representing a cumulative total of 158,842 travelers arriving by air from Europe. Furthermore, during the 2024 period, a total of 428,637 tourists from the Old Continent were recorded.

This announcement is in addition to the increase in frequencies made in early April by Air France, which will fly twice daily-Mondays and Saturdays-from December 15, 2025, to January 11, 2026, and from February 9, to March 15, 2026. This is the first time a European airline will operate nine weekly flights to our country.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR