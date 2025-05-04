Iraqi Foreign Minister Meets Egyptian Counterpart, President In Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo on Sunday, to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security, and upcoming Arab summits.

During the meeting between the foreign ministers, Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's support for Iraq's security and stability, praising the development in bilateral relations witnessed in recent years, according to Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Tamim Khallaf.

Khalaf stated that Abdelatty emphasised Egypt's commitment to advancing joint cooperation programmes with Iraq across various sectors. Discussions covered enhancing electrical interconnection, infrastructure development, counter-terrorism and extremism efforts, capacity building, and supporting Iraqi tourism to Egypt. Encouraging Egyptian companies to operate in Iraq and boosting mutual investment and trade were also key topics.

The ministers reviewed the latest regional developments, focusing on the situation in Gaza. They discussed efforts to resume a ceasefire agreement, mobilise support for an Arab plan for Gaza's reconstruction, and preparations for an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, which Egypt plans to host.

Consultations also included an exchange of views on developments in Syria and Lebanon and the broader Arab regional situation, with both sides sharing perspectives on the need to pursue regional security and stability. Additionally, they discussed arrangements for the upcoming Arab League summit scheduled to be hosted by Baghdad on May 17, and ways to advance trilateral cooperation projects involving Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan.

Separately, President Al-Sisi received Foreign Minister Hussein, who delivered formal invitations from the Iraqi President for Al-Sisi to attend the 34th Regular Session of the Arab League Summit and the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, both taking place in Baghdad on May 17, 2025. Hussein also conveyed greetings from the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Presidential Spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President Sisi welcomed the invitations and expressed appreciation to Iraq's President and Prime Minister. Sisi affirmed the deep historical ties between Egypt and Iraq and the close bonds shared by their peoples.

El-Shenawy added that the meeting between Sisi and Hussein also addressed enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in economic, trade, and investment fields. They explored broadening cooperation to serve mutual interests and confirmed the continuation of coordination and consultation between the two countries on various issues.