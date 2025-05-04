Good Governance Could Drive 10% Annual Growth Across Africa: ASG President

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Following its successful launch in Lagos, the African School of Governance (ASG) continued its pan-African tour in Cairo from April 28–30, 2025, during the Future of Digital Countries (FDC) Summit. Led by ASG President Kingsley Moghalu, the tour aims to forge strategic partnerships and attract top talent for the institution's Master of Public Administration (MPA) programme, underscoring the critical role of governance in driving Africa's development.

Speaking at the Cairo event, Moghalu emphasized that ASG-the first African-founded institution focused exclusively on governance-is pioneering a locally grounded, action-oriented model of leadership education. The school's MPA programme blends coursework in leadership, governance, African history, international relations, and decision sciences, tailored to address Africa's unique challenges.

“Implementing good governance principles adapted to Africa's realities, along with sound policy-making, can significantly enhance the continent's economic performance,” said Moghalu.“We estimate that such reforms could increase annual growth by at least 10% and lift nearly 700 million people out of poverty.”

During his visit, Moghalu held discussions with Egyptian government and civil society representatives to explore opportunities for Egyptian youth to join the inaugural MPA cohort. ASG plans to enroll 50 students from across the continent, including 10 from Egypt, when the programme launches in Kigali in September 2025.

“Africa must become a producer of technology, not merely a consumer,” Moghalu stated, reinforcing ASG's vision to reshape governance and innovation across the continent.“Africa cannot transform without a generation of enlightened public leaders-individuals who combine intellectual rigor, ethical commitment, and strategic foresight.”

ASG has already attracted significant interest from academic and institutional stakeholders. The MPA programme is supported by key partnerships, including the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and the Mastercard Foundation. The school will also host a research center focused on technological governance.

Moghalu highlighted that technology will be central to Africa's future, pointing to the continent's scientific legacy and rising innovation potential. ASG's curriculum integrates courses on science, technology, and innovation, aiming to train leaders who can harness these tools to enhance productivity, governance, and resource management in the digital economy.

“Education is fundamental to Africa's transformation,” he said.“At ASG, we train practitioners-decision-makers capable of implementing effective, context-specific policies across the continent.”

The ASG MPA programme is priced at $15,000-significantly lower than the estimated $80,000 tuition at leading global institutions like Harvard-making it a high-value and accessible opportunity for aspiring African public leaders. With $20m in funding already secured, ASG is calling on ambitious and committed young Africans to join what Moghalu described as“an unprecedented intellectual and civic journey.”