Gaza Endures Escalating Massacres, Humanitarian Collapse Amid Diplomatic Tensions

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Israeli military continues its deadly assault on the Gaza Strip, with dozens of casualties reported daily amid intensified military operations and a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

Israel announced on Saturday evening the mobilization of tens of thousands of military reservists in what Israeli media described as a move to expand the scope of the war. The reservists are expected to replace active-duty soldiers stationed in Israeli cities and the occupied West Bank, allowing those forces to be redeployed to Gaza-particularly to the southern region, where operations are now concentrated. This shift signals preparations for a potentially more aggressive phase of the offensive.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached alarming levels. The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported 40 fatalities and 125 injuries in the past 24 hours alone, bringing the death toll since October 7, 2023, to 52,535 killed and 118,491 wounded. Thousands of women and children are among the victims.

The Government Media Office in Gaza also reported that the number of deaths from starvation has risen to 57, most of them children, as Israel's blockade of border crossings has prevented the entry of food and medical aid for the 63rd consecutive day. The office condemned what it called the Israeli use of starvation as a weapon of war, accusing the Israeli government of enforcing a suffocating siege on over 2.4 million Palestinians.

Hospitals in Gaza are on the brink of shutting down due to a critical fuel shortage. The Ministry of Health warned that electricity generators in medical facilities could cease operation within three days unless fuel supplies are restored. It accused Israel of obstructing access to fuel storage areas, which are reportedly located in zones classified as off-limits by the Israeli military.

Amid the siege and bombardment, Palestinian resistance factions have intensified their operations. The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for detonating a booby-trapped house targeting an Israeli unit in the Al-Jneina neighborhood east of Rafah, resulting in casualties among Israeli troops. The group also reported hitting two Israeli tanks with Yassin 105 anti-armor shells and observed the evacuation of Israeli casualties from the scene.

On the diplomatic front, tensions escalated as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a verbal attack on Qatar, a key mediator in ceasefire negotiations along with Egypt and the United States. In a statement, Netanyahu accused Qatar of“playing both sides” and demanded that Doha“decide whether it stands with civilization or with Hamas.”

Qatar responded swiftly and firmly. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced Netanyahu's remarks as“incendiary and irresponsible.” Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to neutrality and its role as a reliable mediator, stating that its foreign policy is rooted in clear principles that uphold international law and humanitarian support for oppressed populations.