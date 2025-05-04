Minister Of Supply Pushes Revival Of 'Qaha' To Boost Market Share, Meet Consumer Needs

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Sherif Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, held a meeting on Sunday with the leadership of Qaha Preserved Foods Company to review the company's performance and future expansion plans. The meeting was attended by Mohamed Abdo Megahed, Chairperson of Qaha, and Saeed El-Daleel, the company's CEO, as well as Alaa Nagi, Chairperson of the Holding Company for Food Industries, Walid Abu El-Magd, Deputy Minister, and Ahmed Kamal, Assistant to the Minister and official spokesperson.

The session was part of the Minister's ongoing reviews with companies under the Holding Company for Food Industries to monitor market stability and ensure the availability of essential goods.

During the meeting, Minister Farouk emphasized the importance of increasing the presence of Qaha products in the domestic market while also expanding into international markets. He underlined the need to maintain price stability and prevent practices that could harm consumers, reaffirming the Ministry's commitment to making high-quality products accessible and affordable for all citizens. He also called for closer collaboration between national entities to support this goal.

The discussions included a review of Qaha's financial and marketing performance. Minister Farouk stressed the importance of enhancing operational efficiency and achieving sustainable growth. He urged the company to implement its expansion plans and scale up production, with a particular focus on reviving its legacy brands to strengthen market share and meet evolving consumer demand.

Boosting production capacity and increasing the availability of affordable preserved food products were identified as key steps toward supporting market stability and protecting consumers. Company executives reaffirmed their commitment to delivering high-quality products at competitive prices and expressed readiness to increase production in line with local market requirements.

Concluding the meeting, the Minister underscored the need for continued coordination between the Ministry and its affiliated companies to ensure the timely execution of development plans. These efforts, he said, are essential to achieving national food security objectives and easing economic pressures on citizens.

The initiative aligns with the Ministry's broader strategy to support national companies, promote local industry, and reinforce market stability as part of Egypt's comprehensive economic development framework.