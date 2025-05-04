HCD, BDC Sign Mou To Boost Economic Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) – Prince Mired bin Ra'ad, Chief Chamberlain and President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), and former Minister of Labor and founder of the Business Development Center (BDC), Nayef Stetieh, signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday aimed at advancing the economic empowerment of persons with disabilities and expanding their participation in economic activities and entrepreneurship.Prince Mired emphasized the importance of building partnerships with private sector institutions and non-profit organizations, which play a complementary and vital role in achieving economic development. He stressed the need to provide entrepreneurial opportunities, support small and medium enterprises, and create employment prospects for persons with disabilities, enabling them to become active contributors to economic growth.He noted that fostering a culture of inclusion and promoting accessibility in economic fields helps to dismantle negative stereotypes, particularly within the business community and among employers. Such efforts can also contribute to improving economic growth indicators and reducing poverty and unemployment rates among persons with disabilities.For his part, Stetieh stated that the agreement reflects the BDC's vision to integrate persons with disabilities into the economic ecosystem and equip them with the necessary skills through youth and community empowerment programs. He said the center aims to embed disability rights into its strategies and initiatives, supporting self-employment, small business development, and the creation of inclusive workplaces, in line with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision.The MoU outlines a joint action plan to ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the center's development programs, strategies, and policies. It calls for their integration into local economic empowerment initiatives to enhance access to job opportunities and entrepreneurial training.It also highlights the importance of training BDC staff on rights-based approaches, appropriate communication methods, and tools such as the "Guide of Forty" for promoting equal opportunities in the workplace. Additional measures include providing the center with relevant data, success stories, and technical support to increase the accessibility of its digital platforms, training programs, and services for persons with disabilities.