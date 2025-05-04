Search, Rescue Teams Respond To Missing Persons Reports In Hasa, Petra, Says PSD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) – Search and rescue units have been deployed in southern Jordan to respond to two separate reports of missing persons in the Tafileh Governorate and Petra District, the Public Security Department (PSD) said on Saturday.According to a PSD spokesperson, teams were mobilized from the Tafileh and Petra police directorates, Civil Defense, the Gendarmerie, and the Tourism Police to deal with the incidents.The first report, received by the Western Ma'an Police Directorate, involved a group of tourists trapped by flash floods in Petra. Authorities safely evacuated 14 tourists without injuries. However, search operations are continuing for two people a mother and her son who remain missing.In a separate case in Tafileh, rescue teams launched a search for a teenager who was reported missing while herding sheep near a flood channel in the Hasa area.The PSD renewed its repeated warnings, urging the public to exercise caution and avoid low-lying areas and flood paths during adverse weather conditions.