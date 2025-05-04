403
Qatar Charity Inaugurates Mosque In Ghana
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With the support of the people of Qatar, Qatar Charity (QC) has inaugurated Al Mustafa Mosque near Military Hospital No. 37 in Accra, Ghana.
The mosque, equipped with modern facilities, is also home to a Qur'an Memorisation and Studies Centre.
Guests at the opening ceremony included Chief of Naval Staff Vice-Admiral Issa Adam Yakubu, who served as the honorary guest, alongside Commander of Military Hospital No. 37 Colonel Prosper Aibor, director of religious affairs Brigadier-General Kumi Wood, and Tariq Marabi, representative of the One Ummah Organisation in Ghana.
Brigadier-General Wood underlined the mosque's importance for both military personnel and civilians.
Colonel Aibor, on behalf of the senior military leadership, thanked the QC and the donors from Qatar for their support.
Vice-Admiral Yakubu described the mosque as a modern beacon of faith, symbolising the diversity and unity within their community.
Marabi acknowledged the QC's credibility and stellar reputation in Ghana, which motivated the donors to support such a meaningful initiative.
Engineer Hassan Oda, director of the QC's office in Ghana and Ivory Coast, noted that the mosque has now become a hub for worship, learning, and spiritual growth, benefiting both the military community and the wider public.
