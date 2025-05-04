Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Jasra Cultural And Social Club Launches Programme

2025-05-04 11:08:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Jasra Cultural and Social Club, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, has launched a programme titled "Arab Cultures in Schools in the State of Qatar”.
The programme aims to highlight the heritage, culture, and traditions of Arab countries through diverse cultural, artistic, and heritage activities, to consolidate a sense of belonging to Arab heritage, strengthen identity, disseminate the popular heritage of the participating countries, and introduce them to Qatari society.
The club will begin its programme by hosting the Tunisian School in Doha to highlight its heritage and traditions with activities that vary from traditional fashion shows to folk performances.
Mohammed Saeed Ibrahim, the club's treasurer and supervisor of the event, said that the programme will be held on Fridays for three weeks.

