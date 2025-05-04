403
Qatar Museums Participates In ICAHM Conference In Chile
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) has announced its participation in the 2025 Annual Meeting of the International Scientific Committee on Archaeological Heritage Management (ICAHM), slated for May 8-16 in Santiago and San Pedro de Atacama, Chile.
The event aims to promote cross-cultural exchange.
The QM's participation in the conference as a key partner comes within the framework of the Qatar-Argentina-Chile 2025 Year of Culture, which represents a vital platform for strengthening relations between Qatar, Chile, and other international partners, such as the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).
The QM delegation's visit to Chile will begin with participation in the Santiago conference sessions on May 8-9.
It will then conduct field visits and technical meetings on May 10-11, before joining the main conference in San Pedro de Atacama from May 12-16.
During this period, the delegation will engage with heritage leaders, archaeologists, and creatives to explore new avenues for collaboration and cultural exchange.
QM director of cultural heritage protection Abdullatif al-Jasmi said that the delegation from Qatar will brief the participating parties on Qatar's commitment to heritage protection through its international partnerships and comprehensive cultural exchange programmes.
He expressed anticipation of launching long-term collaborative projects with Chilean institutions and communities, with the hope that these projects will extend beyond the conclusion of the distinguished cultural year.
Al-Jasmi noted that Qatar Museums' participation in the conference falls within the context of the Years of Culture initiative and its support for the capacity-building workshop, demonstrating a shared commitment to preserving world heritage and achieving comprehensive cultural development centered on society.
In a related context, the QM plans to participate, later this year, in a five-day capacity-building workshop at a World Heritage site in Chile.
The workshop aims to empower Chilean heritage workers and enhance their management capacities, as well as explore innovative, community-centred approaches to managing cultural and natural heritage, considering future development requirements, climate change, and emergency response. – QNA
