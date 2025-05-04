403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HBKU Gets WTO Chair
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has been granted a World Trade Organisation (WTO) Chair, with the College of Law's Dr Georgios Dimitropoulos, professor of law and associate dean for research, named as chairholder.
Established to enhance knowledge and understanding of the international trading system through research, policy outreach, and teaching, the WTO Chairs Programme (WCP) supports academic institutions working to build expertise in trade-related areas.
The WTO's selection of Dr Dimitropoulos is a significant achievement for Qatar and the HBKU, marking a milestone in the region's contribution to global trade discussions, a statement said.
Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, through its Geneva office, was instrumental in supporting the initiative.
As WTO Chair, Dr Dimitropoulos will lead programmes and activities that bridge academic research and policymaking.
The Chair will focus on issues that pertain to trade and investment in the digital economy with an emphasis on emerging economies and Least Developed Countries (LDCs).
Dr Ala al-Fuqaha, acting HBKU provost and associate provost for teaching and learning, said:“Focusing on issues that pertain to the digital economy, the WTO Chair examines the evolving role of industrial and digital policies in achieving sustainable development, with a focus on bridging digital divides in the Global South, particularly in the Western Asia and Mena (Middle East and North Africa) regions.”
“Dr Dimitropoulos' research will contribute to a deeper understanding of the interplay between global trade frameworks and digital development while fostering collaboration between emerging economies and LDCs,” he added.
“Qatar is one of the world's leading trading hubs, linking Asia and Africa with Europe and beyond,” said College of Law dean Susan L Karamanian.“Thus, it is fitting that one of the prestigious WTO Chairs be housed at a university in Qatar."
"The selection of our proposal under the WTO Chairs Programme underscores Qatar's forward-looking vision in addressing critical challenges such as digital transformation, sustainability, and national security,” said the director of Qatar to the WTO, Ahmed al-Sulaiti.
Dr Dimitropoulos expressed his gratitude to the WTO and HBKU leadership, as well as to HE Dr Hend al-Muftah, Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, and al-Sulaiti.
Established to enhance knowledge and understanding of the international trading system through research, policy outreach, and teaching, the WTO Chairs Programme (WCP) supports academic institutions working to build expertise in trade-related areas.
The WTO's selection of Dr Dimitropoulos is a significant achievement for Qatar and the HBKU, marking a milestone in the region's contribution to global trade discussions, a statement said.
Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, through its Geneva office, was instrumental in supporting the initiative.
As WTO Chair, Dr Dimitropoulos will lead programmes and activities that bridge academic research and policymaking.
The Chair will focus on issues that pertain to trade and investment in the digital economy with an emphasis on emerging economies and Least Developed Countries (LDCs).
Dr Ala al-Fuqaha, acting HBKU provost and associate provost for teaching and learning, said:“Focusing on issues that pertain to the digital economy, the WTO Chair examines the evolving role of industrial and digital policies in achieving sustainable development, with a focus on bridging digital divides in the Global South, particularly in the Western Asia and Mena (Middle East and North Africa) regions.”
“Dr Dimitropoulos' research will contribute to a deeper understanding of the interplay between global trade frameworks and digital development while fostering collaboration between emerging economies and LDCs,” he added.
“Qatar is one of the world's leading trading hubs, linking Asia and Africa with Europe and beyond,” said College of Law dean Susan L Karamanian.“Thus, it is fitting that one of the prestigious WTO Chairs be housed at a university in Qatar."
"The selection of our proposal under the WTO Chairs Programme underscores Qatar's forward-looking vision in addressing critical challenges such as digital transformation, sustainability, and national security,” said the director of Qatar to the WTO, Ahmed al-Sulaiti.
Dr Dimitropoulos expressed his gratitude to the WTO and HBKU leadership, as well as to HE Dr Hend al-Muftah, Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, and al-Sulaiti.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment