Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith Settle Divorce

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Hollywood actors Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have finally arrived at the settlement in their divorce.

However, they are yet to arrive at a mutual consensus when it comes to their daughter's education, reports 'People' magazine.

The 'Dawson's Creek' alum, 46, and the Queen & Slim actress, 38, have agreed to the terms of their split, according to legal documents obtained by 'People' though the couple has yet to agree on where their daughter, 4-year-old Juno, will be going to school. TMZ was first to report the news.

The couple has agreed that they'll use a mediator to plan a schedule for the 50-50 custody of their daughter, that Joshua will pay $2,787 in child support and that there will be no monthly spousal support, rather a lump sum.

In addition to the terms the couple has agreed on, Turner-Smith also claims, in other court documents, that Jackson has pushed back on a court order regarding her making the decision tied to where their daughter will go to school. Representatives for both Turner-Smith and Jackson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As per 'People', in the declaration, Turner-Smith said that she and her former husband "participated in a full-day mediation" with a judge in May 2024 and resolved their "temporary custody issues" for their daughter's 2024-25 school year.

Following the judge's term with them, both Turner-Smith and Jackson later entered "into a Stipulation and Order to resolve the issue of selection of Juno's school”, with Turner-Smith writing that it authorized her "to make the final decision" regarding their daughter's education.

She wrote in the document, "As such, I have the clear authority to make the school selection in Juno's best interest, and Josh is refusing to adhere to the terms of the Stipulation and Order and is depriving me of the right to select the school”.