Celestial Events In May: From Meteor Shower, Flower Moon To New Moon - Full List Of Cosmic Happenings

Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower

The Eta Aquarids, named after one of the stars within the constellation, saw its peak on May 5 from 3:30 AM to 5:30 AM, as per Time and Date. This meteor shower is typically active between April 19 and May 28 every year.

Flower Moon

The phenomenon of 'Flower Moon' also known as Planting Moon, Hare Moon, Budding Moon, Egg Laying Moon, Planting Moon and the Milk Moon, marks the full moon of May.

The name 'Flower Moon' is derived from the natural phenomenon of wildflowers blooming in this month in the Northern Hemisphere. Cosmic enthusiasts will be able to see this 'Flower Moon' on May 12 at 10:25 PM. Next year, 'Flower Moon will be visible on May 1 at 10:53 AM, Time and Date said.

Next New Moon

After April 28 mew moon, next 'New Moon' will happen on May 27 at 8:32 AM. According to the website, the New Moon phenomenon occurs when the Sun and Earth on opposite sides of the Moon while the Sun and Moon are aligned.

Can we see the 'New Moon'?

No, we will not be able to see the 'New Moon' because of the following two reasons.

The specific alignment of the three celestial objects - the Sun, the Moon, and Earth - leaves the side of the Moon facing Earth in darkness. This phenomenon is categorised as conjunction or syzygy.

Since, the New Moon alignment happens during the daytime sky, it will not be visible to the naked eye. Notably, the New Moon rises and sets around the same time as the Sun, making it impossible to view.

Venus' next greatest elongation west

Venus, the brightest planet of our solar system also called Earth's twin, will witness“next greatest elongation west” on June 1. The“greatest elongation west” phenomenon refers to the time when the second planet from the Sun is at the farthest point from the Sun in the early-morning sky.