Sanskrit Can Be Used For Coding, NASA Has Written Papers On It: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta - 'Most Computer-Friendly Language'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has claimed that Sanskrit is a 'scientific' language, and that even NASA has acknowledged it as such. Gupta made the remark addressing the closing ceremony of a 10-day Sanskrit learning initiative in New Delhi on 4 May.

"Even NASA scientists have written papers on Sanskrit and have confirmed that it is a scientific language. Coding can be done in Sanskrit. Sanskrit is the most computer-friendly language," Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Chief Minister's assertion was likely based on a 1985 paper published in AI Magazine. The paper , titled 'Knowledge Representation in Sanskrit and Artificial Intelligence', was authored by Rick Briggs , a researcher associated with NASA Ames Research Centre, who sought to prove that a "natural language can serve as an artificial language also."

Briggs, about whom little else is known, cited in the paper ancient Sanskrit grammarian who "accomplished" a method for "paraphrasing Sanskrit in a manner that is identical not only in essence but in form with current work in Artificial Intelligence."

Societal bias against Sanskrit

At the event on 4 May, Chief Minister Gupta said that a societal bias viewed fluency in foreign languages as a sign of intelligence, while often dismissing Sanskrit.

"If our children speak French, German or English fluently, then we consider that child very bright and take pride in that. But when a child can speak Sanskrit with the same fluency, it is not considered a big deal," she said.

Gupta argued that Sanskrit is not only foundational to Indian culture but also integral to many Indian languages.

"Every state has a mother tongue, but in reality, Sanskrit is our mother tongue as every language has descended from Sanskrit. Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Sindhi, Malayalam -- these are all branches of Sanskrit," she said.

Union Home Minister Amit Sha , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the event.

The Delhi government , in collaboration with the NGO Samskrita Bharati, conducted free Sanskrit classes from 23 April at 1,008 locations across the city schools, colleges, and temples, with daily two-hour sessions focusing on the basics of the language.

