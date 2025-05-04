Indian Army Strikes Back 'Promptly, Proportionately' After Pakistan's Loc Ceasefire Violation

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army has responded to the unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of 04 -05 May 2025, the Indian Army said.

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

As reported by ANI, citing the Army,“During the night of 04 -05 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K. The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately.”

This was the eleventh consecutive night of unprovoked firing from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir, amid heightened tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) had been rare since India and Pakistan reaffirmed their ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. However, tensions have escalated significantly following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Since the night of April 24-just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty-Pakistani forces have engaged in unprovoked firing at multiple locations along the LoC, beginning in the Kashmir Valley. The initial small-arms fire at Indian posts in the Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir soon spread to the Poonch sector and later to Akhnoor in the Jammu region.

In response, alarmed residents in border areas have begun clearing out and preparing both community and personal bunkers to ensure they are ready for potential escalation.

On April 24, Pakistan blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing, suspended all trade with India, and warned that any attempt to divert water would be considered an "Act of War."

