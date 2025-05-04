South African Peacekeepers Begin Phased Withdrawal From DRC

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (NNN-BUANEWS) – The withdrawal of South African peacekeepers, deployed to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), along with their military equipment, has begun, South African Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga announced, yesterday.

“This announcement follows extensive regional diplomatic engagements, high-level consultations with several role players, and the progress in peace efforts within the eastern DRC,” the minister noted.

Briefing the media in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa, about the phased withdrawal of forces, including those of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Motshekga said, the peacekeepers being withdrawn were part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC, who were deployed in Dec, 2023, with others from Malawi and Tanzania.

“The withdrawal of SANDF troops from the eastern DRC, marks a new chapter in our regional peacekeeping efforts. This reflects confidence in the DRC's quest to manage its internal security challenges, with reduced external military presence, supported by ongoing diplomatic and development partnerships,” Motshekga said.

The minister said, the first group of South African soldiers and equipment are now in Tanzania, but she could not confirm when they will arrive in South Africa.

The withdrawal came, as peace talks between the DRC government and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group are underway. The talks followed the killing of 14 South African soldiers in Jan, as M23 rebels continued making inroads and capturing several towns and cities in the eastern DRC. It was confirmed at the briefing that, troops injured in the DRC are still receiving medical care in South Africa, following their repatriation.

SANDF Chief, Rudzani Maphwanya provided details about how the withdrawal is being carried out. He said, the movement would proceed by road from the eastern DRC, through Rwanda, to Tanzania. The withdrawal is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

“As part of this process, SADC is withdrawing its troops, together with their military equipment, from Goma and Sake, through a designated route via Rwanda,” he said.

Maphwanya added that, the soldiers will be kept for assessment and given the necessary support, before being allowed to reunite with their families.– NNN-BUANEWS