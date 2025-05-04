Ukraine Will Get Another Patriot This Summer - NYT

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine will receive a Patriot air defense system deployed in Israel, and Western allies are discussing providing another system from Germany or Greece.

Four current and former American officials told The New York Time on condition of anonymity, Ukrinform reports.

According to two American officials, the Israeli Patriot is currently undergoing a major overhaul and is an older model. It is expected to be delivered to Ukraine this summer.

Due to the sensitivity of the issue, officials declined to say how President Donald Trump feels about the decision to give Ukraine more Patriot systems, and did not comment on whether it was made before he took office. The U.S. Department of Defense said it“continues to provide Ukraine with equipment from previously authorized” packages, referring to weapons that were promised to be provided under Biden's presidency.

The delivery, which was not previously reported, comes as Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine, including a missile strike on Kyiv on April 24 that was the deadliest since last summer.

It is noted that a year ago, the allies tried to respond to President Volodymyr Zelensky's request to provide seven Patriot systems. While Ukraine now has eight, only six of them are operational, one official said, and the other two are undergoing repairs. After receiving the Israeli Patriot and one more from Germany or Greece, Ukraine will have a total of 10 Patriot systems, mostly for the protection of the capital.

Under sensitive defense export regulations, the United States must approve any transfer of U.S.-made Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, even if they come through other countries. These systems are in short supply, and their deployment is often decided based on which conflict needs them most.

The United States first sent the Patriot system to Ukraine in April 2023.

Since taking office, Trump has publicly rejected Zelensky's requests for additional Patriots, which he recently offered to buy. The Patriot systems cost at least USD 1 billion and require about 90 military personnel.

Data compiled by arms tracking specialists at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London indicate that there are about 186 Patriot systems in operation around the world. The United States owns about one-third of them and has sent many of them overseas to protect allies in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Several dozen Patriots have been deployed to the Indo-Pacific region due to threats from China and North Korea, and the United States recently deployed at least one to the Middle East to protect Israel. European allies have about 40 systems, including eight currently in Ukraine. Germany and Greece together own about 15 Patriot systems.

As reported by Ukrinform, US President Donald Trump said that if Ukraine agrees to a peace agreement and it is approved by both sides, there will be no need to worry about supplying it with Patriot air defense missiles or intelligence.