Hard Rock International Brought An Electrifying Soundtrack To FORMULA 1® CRYPTO MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025 With Pitbull, Kygo, Steve Aoki, Kaskade And More Performances



On Friday, May 2, international dance music superstar Kygo and EDM extraordinaire Cedric Gervais kicked off the energy-packed weekend at the trackside stage.

On Saturday, May 3, DJ and electronic music icons Kaskade and Steve Aoki revved up the Hard Rock Beach Club, while Sofi Tukker kept the crowd going at the nearby Guitar Hotel for The Official Formula 1® Crypto Miami Grand Prix Pool Party. Today, Sunday, May 4, Pitbull and Sofi Tukker kept the trackside party alive with their sets to close out another amazing weekend.

"It's an incredible honor for Hard Rock to take center stage at an extraordinary event like Formula 1 Crypto Miami Grand Prix with the Hard Rock Beach Club experience," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand Management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "As one of the most iconic Formula 1 destinations offering perhaps the most unique race viewing atmosphere on the F1 circuit, there is simply nothing like it: from the top-tier performance lineup to exclusive cabanas to watch everything on track and off unfold. We look forward to building on this tradition and further elevating the experience in years to come."

The Hard Rock Beach Club remains one of the most premier hospitality spaces at Miami International Autodrome. Located on the outside of Turns 11-13 on the track, Hard Rock Beach Club ticket holders enjoyed incredible live outdoor performances, luxury cabanas, unparalleled views of the racing action, pools to beat the Miami heat and delicious food & cocktails to stay fueled all day.

