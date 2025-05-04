Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alcatraz Set To Reopen, Expand Under Trump Order To Keep 'Most Dangerous Criminals Far Away'


2025-05-04 09:00:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was instructing his administration to reopen and expand Alcatraz – the infamous former prison on a remote California island that's been closed for over 60 years.

In a post on his Truth Social site Sunday evening, Trump wrote that,“For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That's the way it's supposed to be.”

“That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America's most ruthless and violent Offenders," he wrote, adding: "The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE.”

