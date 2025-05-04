403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced Kuwait's condemnation of attacks on vital and necessary civilian facilities in Kassala and Port Sudan cities in Sudan as a serious juncture of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced foiling an attempt to smuggle a big narcotic shipment coming from the UK.
KUWAIT - The Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) has announced a temporary suspension of operation at Shuwaikh and Shuaiba ports amid unstable weather.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi held talks with a visiting Belgian healthcare delegation in a bid to ratchet up bilateral cooperation, which, in turn, helps strengthen the national healthcare system.
KUWAIT- Kuwait's Minister of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan met with visiting Bahraini Minister of Communication and Transport Abdullah bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa, in the presence of Minister State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar and some government officials.
DOHA - Several Kuwaiti athletes won medals during the 18th Gulf Youth Athletics Championship, held in Doha, which lasts until next Tuesday.
KUWAIT - The 10th Arab Men's Handball Cup will be held in Kuwait from May 5-11, kicking off Monday with three matches, Iraq versus Bahrain, Qatar versus Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait versus Morocco.
DOHA - The Qatari Foreign Minister fired back at the Israeli occupation for provocative statements against Qatar and its positive role to end the Gaza Strip genocide.
ALGIERS - The Algeria Declaration stemmed from the 38th Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) conference has reiterated the central issue of Palestine and full support to Palestinians.
RAMALLAH - The Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs announced that detainee Mohyee Al-Din Fahmi Najem died in the Israeli Occupation Forces' Soroka Medical Center. ADEN - Yemen's new Prime Minister Salem bin Buraik was sworn in, and Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi affirmed commitment to backing the new government for security, development, stability and peace. (end) ibi
