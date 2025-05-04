Chubarov Urges Crimeans To Take Care Of Their Safety
He wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"To the attention of peaceful residents of Crimea: the frequent strikes on Russian military facilities in Crimea carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently may only be a prelude to more serious actions. Accordingly, if you live near Russian military facilities, find an opportunity to relocate or otherwise ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones," Chubarov emphasized.
He also stated that "the liberation of Crimea from Russian barbarians is inevitable."Read also: President: Second Russian plane downed in 24 hours as AFU strikes targets in Crimea
As reported by Ukrinform, overnight on May 2, explosions were heard in Crimea, with fires recorded in Kacha, where a military airfield is located.
