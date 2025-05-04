Free And Low-Cost Dental Care Now Available In London Through The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP)

Expanded federal program offers emergency and preventive dental services for eligible residents of London, Ontario

LONDON, ON, May 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental care just became more accessible for many residents of London, Ontario. The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), a federally funded initiative, is now accepting applications from more Canadians, including adults aged 18 to 64, who lack private dental insurance. Eligible patients can receive free or low-cost treatment for a wide range of dental services, including emergency care, routine checkups, and restorative procedures.

The CDCP is being rolled out in stages. As of May 2025, adults in the 18 to 64 age range can begin applying in staggered age groups. Coverage will begin as early as June 2025, depending on when the application is submitted and approved. Applicants must be Canadian residents for tax purposes, have filed their 2024 tax return, and have an adjusted family net income below $90,000 to qualify.

What services are covered under the CDCP?

The plan covers a comprehensive range of dental treatments, including:



Exams, x-rays, and cleanings

Fillings, extractions, and root canals

Dentures and denture repairs Certain oral surgeries and emergency dental procedures

Emergency dental issues-such as infections, broken teeth, or severe pain-are also covered. Access to emergency dental services is a critical part of the CDCP, helping patients avoid unnecessary delays or hospital visits.

How much does the plan cover?

Cost coverage depends on your income level:



100% coverage if your family income is under $70,000

60% coverage for incomes between $70,000 and $79,999 40% coverage for incomes between $80,000 and $89,999

The remaining balance, if any, is paid by the patient at the time of service.

Understanding preauthorization

Some dental procedures require preauthorization -an approval process where your dentist submits a treatment plan to the CDCP before the procedure is done. This applies to more complex treatments such as crowns, bridges, or oral surgery. If the preauthorization isn't obtained when needed, the treatment may not be covered, and patients could be responsible for the full fee.

Where to go in London for CDCP dental care

Participating clinics, such as LightHouse Dental London , are accepting CDCP patients for a wide range of services. The clinic is open seven days a week and offers general dentistry , preventive services, and emergency dental care . Patients can visit the clinic's CDCP resource page to learn more, confirm eligibility, and book appointments.

For those who qualify, the CDCP removes significant financial barriers to dental care. London Ontario residents are encouraged to explore their eligibility and apply early to take full advantage of this program aimed at improving access to essential health services across Canada.

LightHouse Dental London

1850 ADELAIDE ST N, #1

LONDON ON N5X 4B7

(519) 964-8888

Media Contact:

LightHouse Dental London

[email protected]

519-964-8888

Photos:



SOURCE LightHouse Dental London

