Zelensky Arrives For A Visit To Czechia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived for a visit to the Czech capital, Prague.

This was announced by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on X, Ukrinform reports.

"Today in Ruzyne (airport - ed.) I met President Zelensky, the leader of the free world," Lipavsky wrote.

The Czech Foreign Minister also posted a photo with the President of Ukraine and First Lady Olena Zelenska at the airport.

The Ukrainian leader is expected to meet with Czech President Petr Pavel.

Czech media reported that due to the Ukrainian leader's visit, access to Prague Castle will be limited on Sunday - the entire territory will be closed down from 11:00 to 16:30.

President Volodymyr Zelensky last visited Prague in 2023.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Three Seas Summit opened in Warsaw. Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the accession of Albania and Montenegro to the Three Seas Initiative as associate members, and Türkiye and Spain – as strategic partners.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to share its experience in recovering from military attacks and countering cyberattacks with the member states of the Three Seas format.

Ukraine proposes to expand security cooperation in Threeformat – Zelensky

The Three Seas Initiative (3SI) is an international economic and infrastructure platform that unites 13 European Union member states located by the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, and Greece). Ukraine and Moldova are 3SI's associate members. The initiative's strategic partners are the USA, Japan, the European Commission, and Germany. The initiative aims to create a regional dialogue on various issues.