Russia Embracing Infantry Warfare Tactics, Showing No Signs Of Ceasefire Preparations Ukraine Military

In the Khortytsia grouping's operational zone, the invasion forces are actively switching to "infantry warfare" tactics, employing less and less armored vehicles. Currently, preparations for the so-called "parade-related truce" are not being observed.

This was stated on national television by the spokesman for the Khortytsia grouping, Viktor Trehubov, Ukrinform reports.

"The Pokrovsk direction is the most intense now and that intensity has reached record levels, again. It is comparable to the most active days of the campaign that the Russians unsuccessfully tried to pursue in January-February. Perhaps the tactics have changed a bit, perhaps the scale has changed a bit at some points because they are increasingly attacking on motorbikes, increasingly employing small infantry groups, but the intensity is really high,” Trehubov said.

According to the official, the Lyman, Novopavlivka, and Toretsk axes remain no less intense. The Russians are trying to maintain a large grouping of troops in the Pokrovsk direction. By the summer, the war will have switched to the infantry format, he added.

“Several combined arms armies have been deployed there since 2023, they have one major strategic goal - to somehow gain control of the town of Pokrovsk. They have been pursuing that goal for two years now, and although they see no success, they continue to focus their efforts there. If we are talking about some specifics, we must understand that most likely by the summer the warzone could see more small infantry groups," the spokesman noted.

Trehubov said that sometimes in certain directions the enemy's actions resemble one large attack that never stops: "It actually looks like one big attack that simply doesn't stop. People come and perish, some get blown up, die in batches, but other replace them immediately, coming in on their motorbikes."

Answering a question about the situation in Dnipropetrovsk region, Trehubov emphasized that Russia's actions are senseless, only pursuing a propaganda goal.

"I don't really see any military sense in advancing there, say, in the Novopavlivka direction, in its southern part toward Dnipropetrovsk region. I don't know, maybe they seek to seize several villages through great effort, with massive casualties. But I just don't see any particular symbolism or political idea in that," the spokesman emphasized.

Meanwhile, Russia shows no preparations for the so-called "parade-related truce" at the front, Trehubov said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 253 combat clashes were reported along the frontlines in the past day as Ukraine held back 113 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk axis alone.