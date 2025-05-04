China's MFA Confirms Xi Jinping's Visit To Moscow Despite Security Risks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a four-day visit to Moscow next week, from May 7 to 10, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Ukraine will not provide any security guarantees on Russian territory on May 9.

This was confirmed in a response from the Spokesperson's office of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to a query by Ukrinform's correspondent in China.

"In response to your inquiry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an official statement," reads the reply to Ukrinform's question about whether the Chinese leader still plans to travel to Moscow on May 9 despite heightened security risks and Zelensky's comment that Ukraine cannot be held responsible for any events that may occur in Russia on that day.

According to the announcement released today by China's MFA, the Chinese leader will pay a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow.

The Spokesperson's office also reiterated China's position on the“Ukrainian crisis” (the term used by Chinese officials to refer to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine), stating that Beijing supports peaceful negotiations, a ceasefire, and the end of the war.

"The top priority now is to prevent further escalation of tensions, and all concerned parties should work toward consensus and create the conditions to achieve this goal," the response stated.

It added that many countries in the international community are also playing a constructive role in politically resolving the“Ukrainian crisis.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky responded to a question about whether China had asked Ukraine "not to bomb Moscow on May 9" by saying that Ukraine bears no responsibility for what happens on Russian territory.

The President noted that Russia might carry out provocations on May 9 and could try to blame Ukraine, which is why the Ukrainian side will not give any guarantees about security in Russia on that day.

On Sunday, the Kremlin's press service confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and will participate in the Victory Day events.

