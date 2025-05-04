Massive Forest Fires Break Out In Kharkiv Region Following Russian Artillery Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, large-scale forest fires have erupted as a result of Russian MLRS strikes on wooded areas of Borova community in Izium district.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Facebook .

"This morning, the enemy launched MLRS strikes at forested areas of Borova community in Izium district. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out in the Borova forestry area, covering over two hectares, and in the Chervonooskil Regional Landscape Park, part of the natural reserve fund, affecting over five hectares," the statement reads.

A total of 34 rescuers and nine units of SES equipment, along with two forestry vehicles, have been deployed to extinguish the fires.

A total of 11 forest fires are currently being extinguished across forestry areas in Kharkiv region, five of which are directly linked to Russian shelling. SES personnel, including pyrotechnic teams, are working at the sites, along with forestry workers and equipment.

As Ukrinform previously reported, drone attacks in Izium district of Kharkiv region have caused destruction and fires. In Izium, a UAV strike hit a post office building.