403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Arrives For Meeting With Czech President
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Prague Castle, where he is being received by the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel.
This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.
Talks are expected to take place both in a one-on-one format and in an expanded format, as well as a press briefing.Read also: Development of Ukrainian military aviation, ongoing initiatives: Zelensky reveals plans for visit to Czech
As previously reported, on May 4 President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Czech capital, Prague, for an official visit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment