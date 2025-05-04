Zelensky Arrives For Meeting With Czech President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at Prague Castle, where he is being received by the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel.

This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

Talks are expected to take place both in a one-on-one format and in an expanded format, as well as a press briefing.

