Plant Producing Equipment For Russia's Military Stops Operating Following Strike In Bryansk Region
This was reported on Telegram by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.
According to him, the plant also produced transformers, chokes, voltage-regulating autotransformers, inductive coils, filters, and other electrical components. In addition, it manufactured radar equipment and cooperated with the Russian Rostec state corporation, supplying products for enterprises within Russia's military-industrial complex.Read also: Intel chief says Ukraine's naval drones down two, not one, Russian Su-30s
Earlier, it was reported that drones had attacked the Kremniy plant in Bryansk, which produces microelectronics for Russian missiles.
