Plant Producing Equipment For Russia's Military Stops Operating Following Strike In Bryansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Suzemka, Bryansk region, the Strela plant has stopped operating following a strike. The facility specialized in manufacturing electronics for the defense industry of the Russian Federation.

This was reported on Telegram by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

According to him, the plant also produced transformers, chokes, voltage-regulating autotransformers, inductive coils, filters, and other electrical components. In addition, it manufactured radar equipment and cooperated with the Russian Rostec state corporation, supplying products for enterprises within Russia's military-industrial complex.

Earlier, it was reported that drones had attacked the Kremniy plant in Bryansk, which produces microelectronics for Russian missiles.