War Update: 101 Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, Fighting Ongoing In Eight Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat clashes have occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders, with fighting ongoing in eight sectors of the front. The heaviest enemy assaults are concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , sharing operational information as of 16:00 on Sunday, May 4, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces shelled Ukrainian border settlements from their territory, targeting Stepok, Bila Bereza, Kucherivka, Stara Huta, Lemishchyne, Semeikyne, and Prokhody in Sumy region, as well as Bleshnia in Chernihiv region. Airstrikes hit Riasne and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian troops made one unsuccessful attempt to advance near Tykhe. Guided aerial bombs struck Vovchansk and Zakharivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Pishchane. Two clashes are still ongoing near Hlushkivka and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector , Russians launched 12 attacks near Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, and Kolodiazi, attempting to move toward Zelena Dolyna, Olhivka, Lypove, and Ridkodub. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , two combat clashes occurred near Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamianske. The Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped both enemy advances.

In the Kramatorsk sector , four combat engagements are ongoing near Maiske, Bila Hora, and near Chasiv Yar. One Russian assault has already been repelled.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian troops attacked near Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dyliivka, making seven attempts in total to improve their position. Four battles are still underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces launched 42 assaults aiming to push the Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near Hnativka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, and Oleksiivka, as well as in the areas of Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, and Bohdanivka. Ukrainian troops have repelled 32 attacks so far.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian invaders attacked 30 times near Kostiantynopil, Rivnopil, Novopil, Novosilka, and Pryvilne, as well as toward Zelenyi Hai, Shevchenko, Bahatyr, and Troitske. Seven attacks are still ongoing. Airstrikes targeted Novopil and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Huliaipole sector , Russian forces attacked four times near Vysoke. One combat clash is ongoing. Huliaipole was also hit by airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv sector , three battles occurred. The enemy is trying to advance near Novoandriivka, Piatykhatky, and Stepove. Guided bombs hit Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Vesele, Beryslav, and Burhunka.

In the Kursk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks; three battles are still ongoing. Russian forces used 12 guided bombs and conducted 159 artillery strikes in the area.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the zone of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, Russian forces are increasingly relying on infantry tactics and reducing the use of armored vehicles. No signs of preparation for a“parade ceasefire” have been observed.